December 2022 Charlottesville rent update

Rent sign
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Apartment List’s 2022 Rent Report says rent in Charlottesville dropped last month.

The site says the decrease in November was by 2%, compared to a 1% decrease nationally. However, rent in Charlottesville is up by 14.5% since March 2020, and averages $1,106 for a one bedroom. The average rent for two bedrooms is $1,460.

“Charlottesville is actually one of the tighter markets. It’s a strange market in the sense that you have a lot of student housing that has a very fluctuating time cycle versus what we refer to as conventional housing,” Virginia Apartment Management Association CEO Patrick McCloud said.

McCloud advises people to research the property they’re looking at when renting.

