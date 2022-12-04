December 2022 Charlottesville rent update

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Apartment List’s 2022 Rent Report says rent in Charlottesville dropped last month.

The site says the decrease in November was by 2%, compared to a 1% decrease nationally. However, rent in Charlottesville is up by 14.5% since March 2020, and averages $1,106 for a one bedroom. The average rent for two bedrooms is $1,460.

“Charlottesville is actually one of the tighter markets. It’s a strange market in the sense that you have a lot of student housing that has a very fluctuating time cycle versus what we refer to as conventional housing,” Virginia Apartment Management Association CEO Patrick McCloud said.

McCloud advises people to research the property they’re looking at when renting.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.