CPD investigating shooting on West Main St.

Police lights
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 9:16 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Police responded to a report of a shooting at 7:44 Saturday, December 3, according to a press release from UVA police.

The incident happened on the 800 block of West Main Street.

The release says police saw a victim with a gunshot wound. There is no update on how this person is doing.

The suspect is described as a male wearing a black sweatshirt and blue jeans.

If you have any information about the incident police say to call 434-970-3280.

CPD says officers are investigating and at this time there is no more information to release.

