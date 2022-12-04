CPD investigating shooting on West Main St.
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 9:16 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Police responded to a report of a shooting at 7:44 Saturday, December 3, according to a press release from UVA police.
The incident happened on the 800 block of West Main Street.
The release says police saw a victim with a gunshot wound. There is no update on how this person is doing.
The suspect is described as a male wearing a black sweatshirt and blue jeans.
If you have any information about the incident police say to call 434-970-3280.
CPD says officers are investigating and at this time there is no more information to release.
Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.