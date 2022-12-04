3 UVa Basketball Survives Florida State 62-57 to improve to 7-0

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - #3 Virginia survived a late-game rally from Florida State holding on to beat the Seminoles Saturday in its ACC opener at JPJ 62-57 to improve to 7-0.

Kehei Clark led all scorers with 18 points. Virginia only shot 23% in the first half and was trailing by one at halftime. For the second straight game, UVa came out strong in the second half, shooting 48% after the break. Jaylen Gardner was the only other Viginia player scoring in double figures.

Virginia wins its 15th straight ACC opener. Tony Bennett is now 14-0 in ACC openers at UVa, but finishing Florida State off at the end wasn’t easy.

“The way they guard, that’s what makes it interesting. They switch everything, one through five,” says Bennett. “They force you to make plays, and if you can’t make plays or knock down a few shots it’s going to be real difficult to beat them. In the second half we opened it up a little bit and said go make plays, you’re going to have to make plays off the dribble”.

Team Notes

• The Cavaliers have a 15-game winning streak in ACC openers and are 14-0 in ACC openers under head coach Tony Bennett

• Virginia is 35-35 all-time in ACC openers

• UVA is 7-0 for the first time since 2019-20

• Virginia is 220-53 (.806), including a 4-0 mark in 2022-23, in 17 seasons at John Paul Jones Arena.

• UVA is an ACC-leading 79-13 (.859) in league home games over the past 11 seasons

• UVA shots 48 percent (12 of 25) in the second half

• UVA’s 21 points and 23.1 percent shooting (6 of 26) in the first half marked season lows

• UVA forced one shot clock violation

Bennett Wins Watch

• Tony Bennett (323-117, 14 seasons) needs four wins to pass Terry Holland (326-173, 16 seasons) as the all-time winningest coach at UVA

• Bennett (392-150) needs eight wins to reach 400 career wins

Player Notes

• Double Figure Scorers: Kihei Clark (18), Jayden Gardner (10)

• Clark reached double figures for the 54th time

• Gardner reached double figures for the 106th time

• Kadin Shedrick (4 blocks) recorded his 24th career multi-block game

• Clark (1,139) is tied for 40th on UVA’s all-time scoring list with 1,157 points

• Clark is tied for fourth with Joe Harris on UVA’s career games list with 135

• Clark (3 assists) ranks fourth on UVA’s career assists list with 572

• Ryan Dunn played a season-high 15 minutes and was 4 of 4 from the free throw line

