Santa Fun Run & Walk brings holiday spirit to Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - At the 9th annual Santa Fun Run and Walk, members of the Charlottesville community gathered and dressed up as Santa to raise money and support people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The goal of the event is for everybody to be included, and all the money raised will go to Arc of the Piedmont, which dedicates itself to helping those with developmental disabilities.

“[We want] to kind of educate them and let them know that people with developmental and intellectual disabilities are just a part of our community,” one Santa said.

“Whether they’re in a wheelchair or a walker or whatever disability they may have, we all have the same abilities,” Bryan Harris with Arc of the Piedmont said.

Over 500 people dressed up as Santa and elves to fill the Downtown Mall with holiday spirit.

“To be able to see little folks and big folks to come out for an event that is just so meaningful,” another Santa said.

