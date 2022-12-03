Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Santa Fun Run & Walk brings holiday spirit to Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall

At the 9th annual Santa Fun Run and Walk, members of the Charlottesville community gathered and...
At the 9th annual Santa Fun Run and Walk, members of the Charlottesville community gathered and dressed up as Santa to raise money and support people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.(wvir)
By Bria Stith
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 6:37 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - At the 9th annual Santa Fun Run and Walk, members of the Charlottesville community gathered and dressed up as Santa to raise money and support people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The goal of the event is for everybody to be included, and all the money raised will go to Arc of the Piedmont, which dedicates itself to helping those with developmental disabilities.

“[We want] to kind of educate them and let them know that people with developmental and intellectual disabilities are just a part of our community,” one Santa said.

“Whether they’re in a wheelchair or a walker or whatever disability they may have, we all have the same abilities,” Bryan Harris with Arc of the Piedmont said.

Over 500 people dressed up as Santa and elves to fill the Downtown Mall with holiday spirit.

“To be able to see little folks and big folks to come out for an event that is just so meaningful,” another Santa said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People walking on Charlottesville's Downtown Mall.
First Night Virginia 2023 Canceled
Patriots plane at CHO airport.
New England Patriots’ plane lands at CHO
New park project
Charlottesville approves grant for new recreational area
Albemarle County Police Department (FILE)
ACPD: Juveniles charged in connection with shootings, car thefts
Albemarle County Fire Rescue
1 dead in fatal fire on Pen Park Lane

Latest News

Scottsville
Anonymous letter speaks out against Scottsville development proposal, developer responds
On Saturday, December 3, the Lake Monticello Community Foundation hosted the Festival of Trees.
Lake Monticello Community Foundation hosts Festival of Trees event
Grand Illumination returns for 25th anniversary
Anonymous letter speaks out against Scottsville development proposal, developer responds
Anonymous letter speaks out against Scottsville development proposal, developer responds