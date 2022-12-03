Rain Exits, Briefly Milder

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Rain will exit by Saturday afternoon. Winds will be gusty at times. Briefly milder this afternoon.

Trending colder overnight into Sunday.

Remaining dry through Monday.

Tracking the progress of an unsettled weather pattern mid and late next week. Off and on rain Tuesday through next Friday. Temperatures overall above average.

Saturday: Morning rain showers. Breezy and drier this afternoon. Becoming partly sunny. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s.

Saturday night: Mainly clear and colder. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny to partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the frosty 20s.

Monday: Partly sunny and seasonable. Highs lower 50s. Lows near 40.

Tuesday through next Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Rounds of rainfall. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the 40s to 50 degrees.

