Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Man finds body of previous homeowner in basement after purchasing house, officials say

Ohio officials say a man found a decomposing body in the basement of a home recently purchased. (Source: WOIO)
By Julia Bingel and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Officials in Ohio say a man found a decomposing body in the basement of a home that was recently purchased.

WOIO reports the owner purchased the property on Noble Road through a foreclosure sale in Cuyahoga County.

According to Cleveland Heights Director of Communications Mike Thomas, the new homeowner called police around 11:40 a.m. Tuesday after finding the body in the home’s basement.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the body as 71-year-old Nina Fielden.

Thomas said Fielden was the previous owner of the home.

The Cuyahoga County medical examiner reported not finding any signs of trauma on the woman’s body while continuing to determine her cause of death.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People walking on Charlottesville's Downtown Mall.
First Night Virginia 2023 Canceled
Patriots plane at CHO airport.
New England Patriots’ plane lands at CHO
New park project
Charlottesville approves grant for new recreational area
Albemarle County Police Department (FILE)
ACPD: Juveniles charged in connection with shootings, car thefts
Albemarle County Fire Rescue
1 dead in fatal fire on Pen Park Lane

Latest News

General Assembly Panel
2022 General Assembly Preview holds panel on environmental legislative action
Scottsville
Anonymous letter speaks out against Scottsville development proposal, developer responds
At the 9th annual Santa Fun Run and Walk, members of the Charlottesville community gathered and...
Santa Fun Run & Walk brings holiday spirit to Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall
Officials on the South Atlantic island St. Helena say they are celebrating Jonathan the...
Jonathan the tortoise's 190th birthday
On Saturday, December 3, the Lake Monticello Community Foundation hosted the Festival of Trees.
Lake Monticello Community Foundation hosts Festival of Trees event