Lake Monticello Community Foundation hosts Festival of Trees event

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Saturday, December 3, the Lake Monticello Community Foundation hosted the Festival of Trees.

It gave people the chance to look at 25 different Christmas trees that were decorated by local businesses and community groups in the area. People were able to put tickets in the raffle box of any tree of their liking.

“They put however many tickets they want in each of the trees that they might be interested in, and then hope that their ticket will be drawn so they get to take the tree home,” Mike Feazel with the Lake Monticello Community Foundation said. “If they get to keep the tree, they get to keep all the decorations and they get the valuable prizes that are on top of the trees as well.”

The event served as a fundraiser for the community foundation to build an inclusive playground.

