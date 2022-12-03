Grand Illumination returns for 25th anniversary

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Friday, December 3, the Charlottesville Downtown Mall celebrated the 25th anniversary of the Grand Illumination.

“This is a very special, warm closing time that’s really great for bringing the community together just to remind them that diversity unity community is important,” Grand Illumination coordinator Caroline Rice said.

The event had food, vendors, and games alongside the main event, the lighting of the holiday tree.

