CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the high school basketball scores from Friday night:

BOYS

Fluvanna County 59, William Monroe 45

Orange County 54, Madison County 43

Western Albemarle 52, Harrisonburg 42

Patrick Henry 68, Albemarle 65

GIRLS

Western Albemarle 59, Armstrong 18

