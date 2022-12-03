Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Drier and Cooler

Unsettled Weather Next Week
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a rainy start to the weekend and briefly milder conditions Saturday afternoon, temperatures drop to more winter-like levels Sunday morning.

Cooler Sunday and Monday. Continued dry until Tuesday.

Tracking the progress of an unsettled weather pattern mid and late week. Rounds of rain expected Tuesday through Friday. Overall, temperatures will be milder than average during the new work and school week.

Saturday night: Clear and cooling to the 30s and 20s by dawn.

Sunday: Sun, a few high, thin clouds, cooler and more seasonable with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Sunday night: Mainly clear and frosty cold. Lows in the 20s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 50s. Lows near 40 degrees.

Tuesday through Friday: Off and on rainfall. Mostly cloudy. High in the 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

Saturday: Drying and partly sunny. Highs upper 40s to lower 50s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People walking on Charlottesville's Downtown Mall.
First Night Virginia 2023 Canceled
Patriots plane at CHO airport.
New England Patriots’ plane lands at CHO
New park project
Charlottesville approves grant for new recreational area
Albemarle County Police Department (FILE)
ACPD: Juveniles charged in connection with shootings, car thefts
Albemarle County Fire Rescue
1 dead in fatal fire on Pen Park Lane

Latest News

Rain Exits, Briefly Milder
Rain Exits Soon
Rainy Start to Weekend
Rain Exits this Afternoon
Rainy Saturday Morning Update
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM