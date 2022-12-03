Drier and Cooler

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a rainy start to the weekend and briefly milder conditions Saturday afternoon, temperatures drop to more winter-like levels Sunday morning.

Cooler Sunday and Monday. Continued dry until Tuesday.

Tracking the progress of an unsettled weather pattern mid and late week. Rounds of rain expected Tuesday through Friday. Overall, temperatures will be milder than average during the new work and school week.

Saturday night: Clear and cooling to the 30s and 20s by dawn.

Sunday: Sun, a few high, thin clouds, cooler and more seasonable with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Sunday night: Mainly clear and frosty cold. Lows in the 20s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 50s. Lows near 40 degrees.

Tuesday through Friday: Off and on rainfall. Mostly cloudy. High in the 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

Saturday: Drying and partly sunny. Highs upper 40s to lower 50s.

