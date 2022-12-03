Anonymous letter speaks out against Scottsville development proposal, developer responds

SCOTTSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On November 21st, an anonymous letter was sent around in the Scottsville community speaking out against the proposed Scottsville Lofts project.

The proposal aims to rezone a building to allow for multi-family apartments with a commitment to reserving 20% of the units to be rented at 60% of the median area income.

Echelon Resources is the developer on this project and responded to the letter with more information on the project.

“It’s really not a question of our proposal or you know, it continuing to be just a storage facility for one person. It’s really a question of our proposal versus turning the lights back on for industrial,” Randy Cosby with Echelon Resources said.

Cosby also said that the letter talked about the proposal negatively affecting traffic. He responded saying that a traffic impact analysis study was completed by Echelon and is publicly available.

