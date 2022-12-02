Virginia Quarterback Brennan Armstrong enters transfer portal

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong has decided to use his final year of college eligibility elsewhere.

Armstrong will enter the college football transfer portal with one year of eligibility remaining thanks to the NCAA’s COVID exception. The Athletic first reported the news.

He is Virginia’s all-time leader in passing yards with 9,034 and touchdown passes, with 58.

