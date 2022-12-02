Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Virginia Quarterback Brennan Armstrong enters transfer portal

Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong will enter the college football transfer portal ahead of the 2023 season.
By Hailey Wilt
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 3:21 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong has decided to use his final year of college eligibility elsewhere.

Armstrong will enter the college football transfer portal with one year of eligibility remaining thanks to the NCAA’s COVID exception. The Athletic first reported the news.

He is Virginia’s all-time leader in passing yards with 9,034 and touchdown passes, with 58.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patriots plane at CHO airport.
New England Patriots’ plane lands at CHO
New park project
Charlottesville approves grant for new recreational area
More affordable housing is coming to the Charlottesville area.
More affordable housing coming to Albemarle Co. in 2023
The Charlottesville Police Department (FILE)
Charlottesville releases names of police chief candidates
Albemarle County Police Department (FILE)
ACPD: Juveniles charged in connection with shootings, car thefts

Latest News

Brennan Armstrong
Virginia Quarterback Brennan Armstrong enters transfer portal
Carter Lang
Carter Lang grows into elite big man for STAB
STAB wins its home opener
STAB boys & girls basketball teams win home openers
UVa basketball beats Michigan 72-70
UVa Basketball Beats Michigan 70-68 in ACC/Big Ten Challenge