UVA Health: COVID treatments limited after pause of monoclonal antibody authorization

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The FDA has paused the authorization for the final approved monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID.

UVA Health says that at the moment, they have fewer options for treating patients with COVID as the Omicron variant continues to evolve.

“The many of these sub variants, including the predominant ones in the United States right now, are unfortunately not susceptible to the last remaining monoclonal antibody body,” Doctor Costi Sifri said. “That is an agent that has been shown to reduce hospitalization rates by about 80% to 90% for individuals who were treated early on with that agent.

Drug interactions are another factor that limits treatments, especially for high-risk patients.

“A common group of individuals that are on medications that make use of that medication difficult are transplant recipients, solid organ transplant recipients and bone marrow transplant recipients,” Dr. Sifri said.

Dr. Sifri says that Paxlovid is one of the drugs that has effectively manages COVID and prevents hospitalization.

As the holiday season continues, UVA Health recommends getting your Bivalent booster to ensure the best protection for yourself and those around you.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.