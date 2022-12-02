Toy Lift event brings gifts to kids of all backgrounds

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The annual Toy Lift event is gathering gifts for the holidays, and thousands of toys will be donated to kids in need.

Toy Lift organizer Dave Fafara says schools help identify children who should receive these toys.

December 2, volunteers gathered at the Fashion Square Mall to set up lanes for cars to drive through and drop off gifts.

“We work with the local schools; we work with the kids who fall through the cracks that aren’t serviced by any other organization. Kids who have single moms, dads, raised by grandparents, people who are just down on their luck right now,” Fafara said.

The first donations were made at at 5:40 am.

