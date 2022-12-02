Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Toy Lift event brings gifts to kids of all backgrounds

By Dominga Murray
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The annual Toy Lift event is gathering gifts for the holidays, and thousands of toys will be donated to kids in need.

Toy Lift organizer Dave Fafara says schools help identify children who should receive these toys.

December 2, volunteers gathered at the Fashion Square Mall to set up lanes for cars to drive through and drop off gifts.

“We work with the local schools; we work with the kids who fall through the cracks that aren’t serviced by any other organization. Kids who have single moms, dads, raised by grandparents, people who are just down on their luck right now,” Fafara said.

The first donations were made at at 5:40 am.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patriots plane at CHO airport.
New England Patriots’ plane lands at CHO
People walking on Charlottesville's Downtown Mall.
First Night Virginia 2023 Canceled
New park project
Charlottesville approves grant for new recreational area
Albemarle County Police Department (FILE)
ACPD: Juveniles charged in connection with shootings, car thefts
More affordable housing is coming to the Charlottesville area.
More affordable housing coming to Albemarle Co. in 2023

Latest News

First Tee Virginia Blue Ridge and the Women’s UVA Golf Team have partnered up to help teach...
First Tee Virginia Blue Ridge creates youth golf program with UVA Women’s Golf Team
The house burned down in November 26.
Community gives back to former foster mom and family after devastating fire
Certified therapy dog at UVA Health
‘Canines for Comfort’ event kicks off at UVA amid finals
UVA Health: COVID treatments limited after pause of monoclonal antibody authorization