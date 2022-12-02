Rain Saturday Morning, Breezy and Mild. Chilly by Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Clouds thicken tonight, with showers developing overnight and rain through Saturday morning. Currently, rain amounts of around a quarter inch expected. By midday and into the afternoon, some clearing, breezy and mild with highs topping out in the low 60s. Winds could easily gust 20-30 mph Saturday. A cold front will sweep across the region Saturday evening and chill temperatures back down for Sunday. The next rain chances will arrive by Tuesday and an unsettled weather pattern is expected next week, with more rain at times.

Tonight: Clouds thicken. Showers develop late. Lows low 40s.

Saturday: Mainly morning rain. Some clearing, mild and breezy. Highs low 60s. Lows upper 20s to low 30s.

Sunday: Partly sunny, much cooler. Highs 40s to around 50. Lows low to mid 30s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs low 50s. Lows upper 30s.

Tuesday: Cloudy, rain likely. Highs low 50s. Lows 40s.

Wednesday: Morning showers, then partly sunny. Highs upper 50s to near 60. Lows low to mid 40s.

Thursday: Showers, mostly cloudy. Highs mid to upper 50s. Lows upper 30s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, some showers, chilly. Highs mid to upper 40s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.