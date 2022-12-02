Perrone Robotics forms new partnership to create autonomous, driverless transit van

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County’s Perrone Robotics is partnering with Houston Metro.

They hope to create a fully autonomous transit van to help shuttle people around.

“We’re the prime on this contract, bringing the autonomous. Our autonomy kit, or our AV kit that we call ‘Tony’ - short for To Navigate You - that we integrate into these different forms of vehicle that bring this driverless capability into these platforms,” CEO Paul Perrone said.

The project also aims to be ADA compliant, fitting a couple wheelchairs into the vehicle.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.