Perrone Robotics forms new partnership to create autonomous, driverless transit van

By Anahita Jafary
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County’s Perrone Robotics is partnering with Houston Metro.

They hope to create a fully autonomous transit van to help shuttle people around.

“We’re the prime on this contract, bringing the autonomous. Our autonomy kit, or our AV kit that we call ‘Tony’ - short for To Navigate You - that we integrate into these different forms of vehicle that bring this driverless capability into these platforms,” CEO Paul Perrone said.

The project also aims to be ADA compliant, fitting a couple wheelchairs into the vehicle.

