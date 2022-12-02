Advertise With Us
First Tee Virginia Blue Ridge creates youth golf program with UVA Women’s Golf Team

By Keagan Hughes
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An organization called First Tee Virginia Blue Ridge and the Women’s UVA Golf Team have partnered up to help teach young women about life on the links.

The goal of the program is to inspire the next generation of golf by providing new athletes with the opportunity to learn about the sport.

First Tee Virginia Blue Ridge Executive Director Derek Norberg said that the program couldn’t have asked for better mentors.

The program will be expanding in 2023 to accommodate more participants.

