CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A long-standing Charlottesville tradition is canceled this year.

First Night Virginia 2022 celebrations will not take place this coming New Year’s Eve.

According to the event’s website, organizers plan to have a First Night Virginia celebration in 2024.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.