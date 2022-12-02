Dry Weather For Now

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a frosty, cold start to this Friday morning, expect sunshine and seasonable temperatures this afternoon.

Fine weather for Charlottesville’s Grand Illumination Friday evening. Temperatures in the 40s.

Rain showers arrive late in the overnight and will last into Saturday morning. Trending drier and a little milder in the afternoon.

Cooler and dry on Sunday.

The next rain chances will arrive by next Tuesday as an unsettled weather pattern takes shape.

Friday: Mostly sunny, then some clouds later this afternoon. Highs low to mid 50s. South breeze.

Friday night: A dry evening. Mostly cloudy with rain developing late. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s. South breeze.

Saturday Morning rain showers. Trending drier in the afternoon. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s. Southwest breeze. Lows colder in the lower 30s.

Sunday: Cooler and mostly sunny. Highs lower 50s. Lows upper 20s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs low to mid 50s. Lows upper 30s.

Tuesday: Rain showers. Highs low to mid 50s. Lows upper 40s.

Wednesday: A few showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows mid 40s.

Thursday: Showers. Highs in the 50s.

Perhaps turning colder by next Friday. Keep checking back for updates.

