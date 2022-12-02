Advertise With Us
Albemarle County Fire Rescue responds to fatal fire on Pen Park Lane

Albemarle County Fire Rescue
Albemarle County Fire Rescue(WVIR)
By WVIR Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 9:53 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - At approximately 12:40 am on Friday, December 2, fire rescue units from Albemarle County and the Charlottesville Fire Department, were dispatched to the report of a fire on the 1100 block of Pen Park Lane.

First responders arrived on scene seven minutes after dispatch and observed fire through the roof of the residence.

The fire caused extensive damage, and the occupant of the residence was found deceased inside the home.

The Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s Office is currently investigating the cause of the fire.

