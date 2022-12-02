Advertise With Us
Community gives back to former foster mom and family after devastating fire

By Keagan Hughes
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Lorraine Sheffield is an Orange County mom who has fostered almost two dozen children over the years. On Thanksgiving week, a fire roared through her home, and now nearly everything is gone.

“I’ve really enjoyed this home. We made a lot of memories here, lost a lot of memories as well, but we can always regain,” Lorraine Sheffield said.

“It was like an out of body experience. I don’t even remember how we got here, but when we got here, the house was completely engulfed in flames. And it was devastating, truly devastating,” Lorraine’s daughter, Kim Sheffield said.

After being a foster mom for more than 25 years for children in her community, that community is returning the favor.

“She has always given. She just has a giving heart and always seeks to support those in the community,” DePaul Community Resources Director of Foster Care Hope Robinson said.

“The community in itself has been so giving and it’s kind of hard for me to take because I’ve always been a giver, so you know, had to swallow some pride to say ‘Okay, Lorraine, it’s time for you to take back because you’ve given so many years of your life with helping others.’ So I’m grateful I’m very grateful,” Lorraine said.

The family has received calls, prayers, and a GoFundMe has raised over $5,000 to help get the Sheffield family back on their feet.

“My mom has given so much of her life helping people and to see our community come together for her, it touches my soul in ways no one will ever know. As she said, we’re a family of givers, so to see the outpour of help has truly made my heart happy,” Kim said.

