Colder Night. Cool Friday. Temp Swings This Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Welcome December! Chills have arrived for now. Colder tonight with lows in the low to mid 20s. A nice, but cool Friday. As we move into this first weekend of December, we will see rain Saturday morning, along with mild and breezy conditions. Some clearing likely by afternoon. A cold front sweeps through Saturday night and chills temperatures back down for Sunday. Early next week, another storm system to bring rain, most likely by Tuesday.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Lows low to mid 20s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 50s. Dry and cooling through the 40s for Charlottesville’s Grand Illumination during the evening. Lows lower 40s.

Saturday: Mainly morning rain showers. Some clearing, mild and breezy. Highs low 60s. Lows low to mid 30s.

Sunday: Partly sunny, much cooler. Highs 40s to around 50. Lows low to mid 30s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with some rain showers later in the afternoon and night. Highs upper 40s to near 50. Lows upper 30s.

Tuesday: Cloudy, rain showers. Highs mid to upper 50s. Lows 40s.

Wednesday: Early showers, then partly sunny. Highs mid to upper 50s. Lows mid 30s.

Thursday: Sun and clouds, chilly. Highs mid to upper 40s.

