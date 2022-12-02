Advertise With Us
‘Canines for Comfort’ event kicks off at UVA amid finals

By Dominga Murray
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s finals season at UVA, which means high levels of stress as the semester comes to an end.

The UVA Aid to Medical Student Group partnered up with the Claude Moore Health Sciences Library to bring in some canines to comfort students as they study.

“I was just studying here and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh there’s so many dogs,’” UVA Nursing student Donna Nkurunziza said.

Joy Hilton, a volunteer says it’s a great experience because she can combine her love of dogs and community service. Hilton’s dog, Hank visits patients in the Medical Center routinely.

UVA Medical Center volunteer coordinator Kimberly Garofalo says these pups have passed their good boy background tests and are well socialized for the event.

This is the event’s 10th year, and event planner Karen Knight say there will be more in the future.

“I’m just really appreciative. As a community we’ve been going through a lot and so for me it’s really helpful for me to have these dogs here and just see their little faces,” Nkurunziza said.

