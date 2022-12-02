Advertise With Us
Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah holds first benefit concert since Covid-19

Solo violinist Justina Hodgson played her own arrangements of "Christmas Medley".
Solo violinist Justina Hodgson played her own arrangements of "Christmas Medley".(WHSV)
By Noah Harrison
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 11:34 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah (AHHS) held its 12th benefit concert on Thursday. It was also the first one since the Covid-19 pandemic.

The concert featured 8 local music groups and artists including Justina Hodgson, Voxti from Eastern Mennonite University, The Men in Grey from Virginia Military Institute, Melissa Sumner Swisher, Dr. Brian Stisser, Addie Tocci, and Faithful Men.

The event was a way to ring in the holiday season while raising money to help keep hospice programs going.

”We’re entering a season of hope, peace, joy, and love. Hospice is hope. Many people don’t believe that. Many people think hospice takes away hope. We believe in hospice that hope exists in every moment,” Lori Showalter with AHHS said.

This year, the benefits will go to funds for veterans’ programs.

The concert was a way for performers to put their talent on display, but they say the cause made this more than an average gig.

“We just want to spread cheer by singing together and have fun,” Afton Rhodes-Lehman from Voxti said.

“There’s a wide range- a diverse- set of groups here,” Thaddeus Jackson with Voxti added. “Overall, we’re excited to support the cause.”

Hodgson was a solo violinist, who just became a volunteer with AHHS. She is excited to combine two things she enjoys.

“I love the aspect of sharing something that I love to do since that’s where my talent lies,” she said. “Hospice is such a great program for those at the end of life, and it warms my heart to be able to give back that way.”

To watch the full concert, click here.

