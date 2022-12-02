2022′s Lighting of the Lawn honors lives of shooting victims

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The community turned out in full force for the Lighting of the Lawn at UVA.

The event marked the holiday season and paid tribute the three UVA football players who lost their lives in November.

Alex Vogel and Lara Arif, the co-chairs for the event, helped turn Thursday night’s event into a way to honor the players with lights and performances.

“We understand that it’s a time of healing and a time of grieving, but we also want this to be a time of celebration, and to show that we can lean on each other in these dark times and celebrate the lives that we lost on November 13,” Vogel said.

“The events of the last three weeks have definitely affected the student experience so significantly, that no event is like any event that has been before. This is one of the first large gatherings we’ve had as a student body since the shooting,” Lighting of the Lawn performer Holly Teti said. “I think it means different things to different people. Some people might be here in a more somber, respectful way. Some people are here to celebrate. I’m here to sing, so it’s I think it’s different for everyone.”

