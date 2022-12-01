Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Valley Program for Aging Services provides tips for stress relief for caregivers

By Taylor Rizzari
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 9:56 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - At Valley Program for Aging Services (VPAS) a main facet of the organization is providing support for caregivers.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, caregivers are defined as anyone who ‘provides care to people who need some degree of ongoing assistance with everyday tasks on a regular or daily basis’. The CDC says caregivers often experience health issues like increased levels of depression and anxiety, compromised immune function, and worse self-reported physical health.

Joyce Nussbaum, the Director of Programs for VPAS says all year round and especially around the holidays, it is important for both the caregiver and the person being cared for, to take time to decompress.

“For caregivers, there are not a lot of events in our schedule throughout the day that can be changed or modified, so planning ahead on asking for help with things like buying groceries, buying gifts, decorating, or even someone taking your place so you can go out and do those things,” Nussbaum said.

Nussbaum says another focus for caregivers during the holiday season can be around relationships.

“Family caregivers care for their loved ones because they love them, so what about the holidays can add meaning to your relationship with the person you’re caring for but also how can the holidays provide an opportunity for you and your loved ones to connect with other people,” Nussbaum said.

VPAS offers various resources and programs for caregivers, you can learn more about them here.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patriots plane at CHO airport.
New England Patriots’ plane lands at CHO
New park project
Charlottesville approves grant for new recreational area
More affordable housing is coming to the Charlottesville area.
More affordable housing coming to Albemarle Co. in 2023
UVA Strong shirts
UVA Strong T-shirts available now
The Charlottesville Police Department (FILE)
Charlottesville releases names of police chief candidates

Latest News

Shelton LaMarshall Hardy is considered "armed and dangerous."
2 dead, 1 hurt in Waverly shooting; suspect still at large
Human Rights Campaign releases Municipal Equality Index, giving Charlottesville 79/100 points
Human Rights Campaign releases Municipal Equality Index, giving Charlottesville 79/100 points
Charlottesville Municipal Equality Index
Human Rights Campaign releases Municipal Equality Index, giving Charlottesville 79/100 points
The team’s motivation is providing smiles on Christmas morning.
100-bike donation helps Salvation Army of Staunton exceed Angel Tree goal