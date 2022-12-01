Advertise With Us
UVA Center for Politics receive multi-million-dollar gift from alumni

UVA Center of Politics sign
UVA Center of Politics sign(WVIR)
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia Center for Politics is using a multi-million dollar grant to bring in professors with diverse political backgrounds and perspectives.

“We’re going to use these professorships, well, to get those perspectives a diversity of perspectives. And in doing so, we’ll be able to do a lot more at the intersection of theory and practice,” Center for Politics Director Larry Sabato said Monday, December 1.

Sabato says this is important to help students with civic education and citizens participation in democracy.

“I think these professorships, at least at this university, will make a difference and will help to do something about that ultra-polarization,” Sabato said. “UVA students have always been very active in politics. They’re active here, they’re active when they go back home, they’re active in their future careers, and we want to see even more of that.”

Sabato says this gift will help the UVA Center for Politics stay successful for another 25 years.

