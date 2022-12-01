Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Three Notch’d waiting to begin construction at former brewery in Nellysford

Three Notch'd Brewery
Three Notch'd Brewing Co.(wvir)
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NELLYSFORD, Va. (WVIR) - Three Notch’d Brewing Company is currently awaiting a special use permit to begin construction at the former Wild Wolf Brewing building in Nellysford.

After the renovation, Three Notch’d is looking to add a distillery to the new space to expand its offerings.

“That’s going to be the primary focus of the production down there, in addition to launching a non-alcoholic beer brand as well. It affords us some additional capacity, because we are running out of that here in Charlottesville,” Three Notch’d Brewing Company President Scott Roth said.

Three Notch’d hopes that if everything goes as planned, the new distillery will be up and running by the spring of 2023.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patriots plane at CHO airport.
New England Patriots’ plane lands at CHO
New park project
Charlottesville approves grant for new recreational area
More affordable housing is coming to the Charlottesville area.
More affordable housing coming to Albemarle Co. in 2023
UVA Strong shirts
UVA Strong T-shirts available now
The Charlottesville Police Department (FILE)
Charlottesville releases names of police chief candidates

Latest News

UVA Center of Politics sign
UVA Center for Politics receive multi-million-dollar gift from alumni
(FILE)
CCS hosts coat drive for middle and high school students
Albemarle County Police Department (FILE)
ACPD: Juveniles charged in connection with shootings, car thefts
A truncated election is on the horizon for those living in Virginia’s fourth congressional...
What’s next for Virginia’s fourth congressional district