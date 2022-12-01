Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

PVCC launches new associate degree program in partnership with WillowTree

Students at PVCC walking
Students at PVCC walking(wvir)
By Dominga Murray
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Piedmont Virginia Community College is launching a two-year associate degree focused on app and software development.

WillowTree is one of the largest employers of software developers in the Central Virginia area. It’s partnered up with PVCC to collaborate on the curriculum and to spearhead the new program.

The program is focused on growing professionals and readying people to branch into the technology field by providing them job competencies needed by employers.

“Our mission is to work with our local employers to meet their employment needs, so it was a great partnership coming together and formulating a program that could train individuals locally in our area,” John Donnelly said.

The program kicks off on January 9, 2023. Click here to learn more about tuition assistance and enrollment.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patriots plane at CHO airport.
New England Patriots’ plane lands at CHO
New park project
Charlottesville approves grant for new recreational area
More affordable housing is coming to the Charlottesville area.
More affordable housing coming to Albemarle Co. in 2023
UVA Strong shirts
UVA Strong T-shirts available now
The Charlottesville Police Department (FILE)
Charlottesville releases names of police chief candidates

Latest News

Three Notch'd Brewing Co.
Three Notch’d waiting to begin construction at former brewery in Nellysford
UVA Center of Politics sign
UVA Center for Politics receive multi-million-dollar gift from alumni
(FILE)
CCS hosts coat drive for middle and high school students
Albemarle County Police Department (FILE)
ACPD: Juveniles charged in connection with shootings, car thefts