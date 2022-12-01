PVCC launches new associate degree program in partnership with WillowTree

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Piedmont Virginia Community College is launching a two-year associate degree focused on app and software development.

WillowTree is one of the largest employers of software developers in the Central Virginia area. It’s partnered up with PVCC to collaborate on the curriculum and to spearhead the new program.

The program is focused on growing professionals and readying people to branch into the technology field by providing them job competencies needed by employers.

“Our mission is to work with our local employers to meet their employment needs, so it was a great partnership coming together and formulating a program that could train individuals locally in our area,” John Donnelly said.

The program kicks off on January 9, 2023. Click here to learn more about tuition assistance and enrollment.

