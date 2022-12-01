First Week of December Outlook

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Cooler compared to the last couple days and nights. Temperatures back to near average to start December.

The next best rain shower chances return by Saturday morning. Saturday will be the mildest of the next week.

More rain chances return by next Tuesday.

No signs of winter cold for at least the first week of the new month.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Thursday night: Mainly clear, calm and frosty cold. Lows in the 20s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs low to mid 50s. Temperatures in the 40s and dry for Charlottesville’s Gran Illumination Friday evening. Lows lower 40s.

Saturday: Rain showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows lower 30s.

Sunday: Cooler and partly to mostly sunny. Highs upper 40s to 50 degrees. Lows near 30 degrees.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs low to mid 50s. Lows low to mid 40s.

Tuesday: Rain showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs upper 50s. Lows upper 40s.

Wednesday: Mainly morning rain showers. Highs mid 50s.

