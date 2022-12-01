Del. Sally Hudson and former Congressman Denver Riggleman join in open conversation at UVA

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - 57th district’s democratic Delegate Sally Hudson and former 5th district’s republican Congressman Denver Riggleman are sitting down together at UVA.

The event is an effort spearheaded by One Small Step and the Karsh Institute of Democracy at the University of Virginia.

Del. Hudson shared childhood stories of her parents encouraging her to respect the standing president, regardless of the families political ideologies.

She says she could recall sitting and watching the State of the Union Address as a young child.

“I think we’ve both got a real sincere big belief in small D democracy. Any chance where we can come to a place like the Karsh Institute of Democracy and have these conversations that build bridges in our community is a good thing,” Delegate Hudson said.

They answered questions from a live audience and shared formative political memories. The discussion touched on how it feels to at times be misunderstood by opposing parties and what it’s like to work in the political arena overall.

Riggleman reminisced on his relationship with his grandfather who he says was influential in his life.

“I think being here with Sally tonight (December 1) is sort of an example that normal sane talking folks can serve their constituencies,” former Congressman Riggleman said.

