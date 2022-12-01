Chilly, Dry Late Week and Start to December

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - December Days ahead! Chilly and dry for the late week, following the rain Wednesday. Still breezy tonight and colder. High pressure will bring us a dry late week, before the next cold front approaches to start the weekend. Currently, rain expected to return Saturday morning, along with briefly milder temperatures, back in the 60s. Some clearing and breezy conditions likely by afternoon. Chilly Sunday, but dry. Early next week, another storm system to bring rain, most likely by Tuesday.

Tonight: Clear, breezy and colder. Lows 25-31.

Thursday: Sun and clouds, chilly, breezy early. Highs mid 40s to near 50. Lows low to mid 20s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 50s. Dry and cooling through the 40s for Charlottesville’s Grand Illumination during the evening. Lows lower 40s.

Saturday: Mainly morning rain showers. Some clearing, mild and breezy. Highs mid 60s. Lows low to mid 30s.

Sunday: Partly sunny, much cooler. Highs 40s to around 50. Lows low to mid 30s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with some rain showers later in the afternoon and night. Highs upper 40s to near 50. Lows upper 30s.

Tuesday: Cloudy, rain showers. Highs mid to upper 50s. Lows upper 30s.

Wednesday: Early showers, then partly sunny. Highs low to mid 50s.

