CCS hosts coat drive for middle and high school students

By Dominga Murray
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 2:45 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Schools is helping students stay warm this season, but it needs the community to lend a hand.

CCS Engagement Coordinator Bianca Johnson says the school district is looking for people to donate coats for its students. It would be one less thing their parents would have to worry about.

The Chris Long Foundation is working to provide winter coats for elementary school students; however, this drive is for middle and high school students.

“They can use our Amazon wish list, we also have a Walmart wish list, or they can drop off directly at the schools,” Johnson said.

Students can pick up these coats while they’re at school from counselors or social workers.

The coat drive runs until December 9.

