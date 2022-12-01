Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

2 dead, 1 hurt in Waverly shooting; suspect still at large

Shelton LaMarshall Hardy is considered "armed and dangerous."
Shelton LaMarshall Hardy is considered "armed and dangerous."(Sussex County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 10:23 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAVERLY, Va. (WWBT) - The Sussex County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man whom they say was involved in a deadly triple shooting in Waverly Wednesday night.

Deputies responded to a home in the 200 block of Railroad Avenue around 10:20 p.m. for the report of a shooting.

When deputies arrived, they found three victims with gunshot wounds inside the home.

Deputies say two men were pronounced dead at the scene, and a woman was injured. The woman told investigators the shooter was Shelton LaMarshall Hardy of Surry County.

Hardy is wanted for two counts of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

He is considered “armed and dangerous.”

Anyone with information about where Hardy is can call police at (434) 597-4400.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patriots plane at CHO airport.
New England Patriots’ plane lands at CHO
New park project
Charlottesville approves grant for new recreational area
More affordable housing is coming to the Charlottesville area.
More affordable housing coming to Albemarle Co. in 2023
UVA Strong shirts
UVA Strong T-shirts available now
The Charlottesville Police Department (FILE)
Charlottesville releases names of police chief candidates

Latest News

Human Rights Campaign releases Municipal Equality Index, giving Charlottesville 79/100 points
Human Rights Campaign releases Municipal Equality Index, giving Charlottesville 79/100 points
Valley Program for Aging Services
Valley Program for Aging Services provides tips for stress relief for caregivers
Charlottesville Municipal Equality Index
Human Rights Campaign releases Municipal Equality Index, giving Charlottesville 79/100 points
The team’s motivation is providing smiles on Christmas morning.
100-bike donation helps Salvation Army of Staunton exceed Angel Tree goal