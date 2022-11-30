Virginia’s Crime Commission looks into ways to reduce stoned driving

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - There is no precise roadside test for people who have been using marijuana. A saliva test for THC is in the works, but that will need more research and new laws to make it stand up in court.

“I have seen several crashes in the last several years where THC and THC combined with other drugs has been a factor in the cause of a crash,” Master Officer Katherine Kane with the ACPD said.

There are two issues. Testing for THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, and determining what classifies someone as high, legally speaking.

“I would say that our existing law enforcement infrastructure and our existing legal infrastructure is not very well equipped to either detect, investigate or prosecute driving under the influence of drugs, including marijuana,” 35th district Senator Scott Surovell said.

In Virginia, if you blow a 0.08 on a breathalyzer, you’re considered impaired by alcohol. There is no number like that for weed.

“I think that if it does become available, that would probably be along the same lines is that we will be required to ask someone to provide a sample of saliva. Keep in mind, that would also probably be considered a type of search, so I think legislators really need to think about how they need to word that if it comes into play,” Kane said on the possibility of a THC saliva test.

58th district Delegate Rob Bell is on the Crime Commission.

“This saliva test would be an attempt to try to find an analogous or parallel technology to the field breath test,” Del. Bell said.

Bell says drawing blood still does not get a make-or-break number to determine if someone is under the influence.

“The goal would be to make sure that we have laws in place to enable the officers to in fact enforce the laws,” Del. Bell said.

Kane says drawing blood is not the most accurate test of THC levels at the time of driving, but rather in the exact moment the blood is drawn, when levels could be very reduced.

“The problem is trying to find solutions that sort of are fair and don’t falsely accuse people that meet our constitutional standards that you know, accord with due process, etc., and that’s the hard part,” Sen. Surovell said.

Police officers are trained in field sobriety tests. They can work for both alcohol and drugs, but they are not foolproof, in or out of court.

“We need to continue to educate officers between the difference of THC ingestion and THC impairment,” Kane said. “We want people to be able to socially take in their THC and drive safely, if that’s what they’re able to do, but officers need to be able to discern what is safe and what is not.”

