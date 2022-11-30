Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

UVA Kidney Marathoner

By Keagan Hughes
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - One UVA student has raised thousands of dollars for the American Kidney Fund.

In Christmas of 2015, Ellie Hanley was diagnosed with a rare disease that causes on her kidneys. She is now using her passion for running to help those around her.

“I feel really fortunate that it doesn’t affect my day-to-day life too much. I take 15 daily pills, so that’s really the extent of it, but thankfully, the rest of my day I can go about normally,” Ellie said.

During the pandemic, Ellie got the idea to sign up for a marathon, and she wanted to fundraise while training.

“I had heard of the American Kidney Fund before, so I knew that it was a cause that was really important and personal to me. And so before my training even started, I just kind of sent out an email to them,” Ellie said.

The goal was $1000 for each mile in the marathon. Ellie ended up raising more than $27,000 for kidney research.

“I believe it’s 97 cents to every dollar that goes directly to research and helping patients on dialysis. It made me feel like I could use my privilege of being able to go about my daily life with FSGs to give back to the patients,” Ellie said.

Just last month, Ellie received the Hero for Hope award from the American Kidney Fund.

“Getting to go to the hope affair event this fall in October was really special, as was getting to see the other recipients of awards and getting to be a part of a group of people who really understood the challenges that patients with kidney disease face,” Ellie said.

Ellie says she is thinking of running the Charlottesville Half Marathon as a fundraiser as well.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patriots plane at CHO airport.
New England Patriots’ plane lands at CHO
Student Loan Forgiveness
White House intends to extend student loan repayment freeze; Charlottesville financial advisor weighs in
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
New park project
Charlottesville approves grant for new recreational area
UVA Strong shirts
UVA Strong T-shirts available now

Latest News

A tough flu, COVID-19, and RSV season is in full swing. Many Charlottesville parents have...
Doctor and pharmacy explanation behind scarce children’s fever reducers
The Chris Long Foundation launches EdZone closets
McGuffey Art Center holiday show and sale underway
New Directions Center
New Directions Center hosting art show