UVA Kidney Marathoner

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - One UVA student has raised thousands of dollars for the American Kidney Fund.

In Christmas of 2015, Ellie Hanley was diagnosed with a rare disease that causes on her kidneys. She is now using her passion for running to help those around her.

“I feel really fortunate that it doesn’t affect my day-to-day life too much. I take 15 daily pills, so that’s really the extent of it, but thankfully, the rest of my day I can go about normally,” Ellie said.

During the pandemic, Ellie got the idea to sign up for a marathon, and she wanted to fundraise while training.

“I had heard of the American Kidney Fund before, so I knew that it was a cause that was really important and personal to me. And so before my training even started, I just kind of sent out an email to them,” Ellie said.

The goal was $1000 for each mile in the marathon. Ellie ended up raising more than $27,000 for kidney research.

“I believe it’s 97 cents to every dollar that goes directly to research and helping patients on dialysis. It made me feel like I could use my privilege of being able to go about my daily life with FSGs to give back to the patients,” Ellie said.

Just last month, Ellie received the Hero for Hope award from the American Kidney Fund.

“Getting to go to the hope affair event this fall in October was really special, as was getting to see the other recipients of awards and getting to be a part of a group of people who really understood the challenges that patients with kidney disease face,” Ellie said.

Ellie says she is thinking of running the Charlottesville Half Marathon as a fundraiser as well.

