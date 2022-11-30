UVa Basketball Beats Michigan 70-68 in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The #3 ranked Virginia basketball team overcame an 11-point halftime deficit to beat Michigan 70-68 in the ACC/BigTen challenge to remain undefeated, now 6-0.

The Cavaliers got a game-high 18 points from Reece Beekman. Jayden Gardner hit the go-ahead bucket with 40 seconds left and blocked a potential game-winning shot from Michigan’s Jett Howard at the buzzer.

Kehei Clark had 16 points. Gardner and Kadin Shedrick each had 12. Virginia plays its ACC opener Saturday against Florida State.

Team Notes

• UVA is 6-0 for the first time since starting 7-0 in 2019-20

• UVA ends the ACC/Big Ten Challenge with a 14-8 record, including a 7-5 mark on the road

• UVA is 150-11 when scoring 70 or more points under Bennett

• UVA has scored 70 or more points in its first six games for the first time since starting the 2003-04 season with eight games of 70 or more points

• UVA is 161-47 in non-conference action under Tony Bennett

• UVA started the second half on a 14-5 run and trailed 50-48

• UVA outscored Michigan 36-23 in the second half

• UVA shot 50.9 percent, marking its third game shooting 50 percent or better

• Michigan shot 61.3 percent (19 of 31) en route to a 45-34 lead

Player Notes

• Double Figure Scorers: Reece Beekman (18), Kihei Clark (16), Kadin Shedrick (12), Jayden Gardner (12), Ben Vander Plas (10)

• UVA had five players in double figures for the first time since Jan. 16, 2021 at Clemson

• Beekman reached double figures for the 19th time

• Beekman scored 11 of his 18 points in the first half

• Shedrick was 5 of 6 from the field and is now 22 of 29 for the season

• Shedrick reached double figures for the 16th time

• Gardner reached double figures for the 106th time

• Gardner had 12 points and 11 rebounds for his 37th career double-double

• Gardner matched a career high with three steals

• Clark reached double figures for the 53rd time

• Vander Plas reached double figures for the 88th time (3rd at UVA)

• Kihei Clark (4,438 minutes) passed London Perrantes (4,425 minutes from 2014-17) for first on UVA’s career minutes list and 16th on the ACC’s Career Minutes Played list

• Clark (1,139) passed Devin Smith (1,131 points from 2003-05) for 43rd on UVA’s all-time scoring list

• Clark is tied for fifth on UVA’s career games list with 134

• Clark (4 assists) tied Perrantes for fourth on UVA’s career assists list with 569

