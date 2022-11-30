Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

STAB boys & girls basketball teams win home openers

STAB wins its home opener
STAB wins its home opener(WVIR)
By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 9:21 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The St. Anne’s Belfield boys and girls basketball teams both won their home openers Tuesday night.

The boys beat Fishburne Military 99-44. Connor Lyons led the team in scoring with 20 points off the bench. Carter Lang had 15 points and John St. Germain added 13.

The STAB girls basketball team beat Liberty Christian Academy 72-47 to improve to 3-0 on the season. Mo Johnson led the way with 21 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patriots plane at CHO airport.
New England Patriots’ plane lands at CHO
Student Loan Forgiveness
White House intends to extend student loan repayment freeze; Charlottesville financial advisor weighs in
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
New park project
Charlottesville approves grant for new recreational area
UVA Strong shirts
UVA Strong T-shirts available now

Latest News

UVa basketball beats Michigan 72-70
UVa Basketball Beats Michigan 70-68 in ACC/Big Ten Challenge
LSU head football coach Brian Kelly recapped his team’s loss to Texas A&M and looked ahead to...
Brian Kelly recaps LSU loss against Texas A&M; previews SEC championship
UVa beats Minnesota to improve to 7-0
UVA women’s basketball beats Minnesota 73-70, off to best start in 30 years
UVa improves to 5-0
#5 Virginia cruises to 72-45 win over Maryland Eastern Shore