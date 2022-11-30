STAB boys & girls basketball teams win home openers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The St. Anne’s Belfield boys and girls basketball teams both won their home openers Tuesday night.

The boys beat Fishburne Military 99-44. Connor Lyons led the team in scoring with 20 points off the bench. Carter Lang had 15 points and John St. Germain added 13.

The STAB girls basketball team beat Liberty Christian Academy 72-47 to improve to 3-0 on the season. Mo Johnson led the way with 21 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.