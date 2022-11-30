Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Senate passes Respect for Marriage Act, headed to House

(STOCK)
(STOCK)(Arizona's Family)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Respect for Marriage Act has passed the U.S. Senate and is heading to the House of Representatives.

This bill protects same-sex and interracial marriage across state lines and ensures that these marriages are respected no matter the zip code.

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine, who co-sponsored this bill, says protecting marriage equality is something he has made a priority in his career.

“I ran for the Senate for a number of reasons, but one of the reasons was I wanted to be part of a movement to create marriage equality in the United States,” the Democrat said.

The next step is for the House to vote on the bill. If passed, it will then head to President Biden’s desk to be signed.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patriots plane at CHO airport.
New England Patriots’ plane lands at CHO
Student Loan Forgiveness
White House intends to extend student loan repayment freeze; Charlottesville financial advisor weighs in
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
New park project
Charlottesville approves grant for new recreational area
UVA Strong shirts
UVA Strong T-shirts available now

Latest News

Del. Sally Hudson
Del. Hudson announces run for Virginia’s 11th District Senate seat
South Dakota Republicans dominated the November 2022 general election in South Dakota. Now more...
Republicans dominate in South Dakota general election
President Biden, House Minority Leader McCarthy say they are willing to work across the aisle...
President Biden, House Minority Leader McCarthy say they are willing to work across the aisle following the midterms
"I Voted" sticker
Sabato weighs in on elections in Virginia’s 5th & 7th Districts