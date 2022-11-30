Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Rain Exits

Cooling and Drying Soon
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 4:01 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a rainy start to Wednesday, expect a drier and clearer afternoon and evening.

Winds will be gusty at times today. The strongest winds will be felt over the higher elevations of the Blue Ridge Mountains. That’s where winds may gust up to 50 mph!

Less wind overnight with colder temperatures.

Dry and more seasonable start to December.

The first weekend of the new month will feature warmer than average conditions Saturday with some rain.

Drier and cooler Sunday.

Additional rain chances return early next week.

Wednesday: Morning rain. Breezy, drier this afternoon. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s.

Wednesday night: Starry sky with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Thursday: Cooler with sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows upper 20s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Dry and cooling through the 50s and 40s for Charlottesville’s Grand Illumination during the evening. Lows lower 40s.

Saturday: Mainly morning rain showers. Highs mid 60s. Lows mid 30s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 50s. Lows mid 30s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with some rain showers later in the afternoon and night. Highs near 50 degrees. Lows mid 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with rain showers. Highs mid 50s to lower 60s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patriots plane at CHO airport.
New England Patriots’ plane lands at CHO
Student Loan Forgiveness
White House intends to extend student loan repayment freeze; Charlottesville financial advisor weighs in
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
New park project
Charlottesville approves grant for new recreational area
UVA Strong shirts
UVA Strong T-shirts available now

Latest News

Wednesday Morning Rainfall
Gusty Winds Wednesday
Josh Fitzpatrick's Rain and Wind Update
nbc29 weather at noon
Tracking a cold front
nbc29 weather at noon
nbc29 weather at noon