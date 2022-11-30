Rain Exits

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a rainy start to Wednesday, expect a drier and clearer afternoon and evening.

Winds will be gusty at times today. The strongest winds will be felt over the higher elevations of the Blue Ridge Mountains. That’s where winds may gust up to 50 mph!

Less wind overnight with colder temperatures.

Dry and more seasonable start to December.

The first weekend of the new month will feature warmer than average conditions Saturday with some rain.

Drier and cooler Sunday.

Additional rain chances return early next week.

Wednesday: Morning rain. Breezy, drier this afternoon. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s.

Wednesday night: Starry sky with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Thursday: Cooler with sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows upper 20s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Dry and cooling through the 50s and 40s for Charlottesville’s Grand Illumination during the evening. Lows lower 40s.

Saturday: Mainly morning rain showers. Highs mid 60s. Lows mid 30s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 50s. Lows mid 30s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with some rain showers later in the afternoon and night. Highs near 50 degrees. Lows mid 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with rain showers. Highs mid 50s to lower 60s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.