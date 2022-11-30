Advertise With Us
One person hospitalized in Roanoke trailer fire, one dog reported dead

By Justin Geary
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 7:11 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One person has been hospitalized after a trailer fire in Roanoke Wednesday morning, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

Crews say they received a call around 6:00 a.m. for reports of a fire in the 1100 block of Overbrook St NW.

Two people were inside at the time of the fire but were able to escape by the time crews arrived. Crews were able to treat one person on the scene.

Three dogs were in the home at the time of the fire. Crews say one of them has died.

