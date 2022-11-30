Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

New Directions Center hosting art show

New Directions Center
New Directions Center(WHSV)
By MaKayla Grapperhaus
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - New Directions Center is telling the stories of survivors of domestic abuse.

“It’s called ‘Powerful Voices: Stories of Survivors.’ So, they came in and they got stories of domestic violence survivors, and from the stories the art students created artwork to go along with it,” Community Engagement Program Coordinator Joy Ingram said.

The “they” Ingram is referring to are students from James Madison University.

“There’s an art class and communications class that have worked to put this whole thing together,” Ingram said.

Artwork from this event is being auctioned off, with all the funds going towards supporting survivors of domestic abuse. You can view the artwork in the gallery here.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patriots plane at CHO airport.
New England Patriots’ plane lands at CHO
Student Loan Forgiveness
White House intends to extend student loan repayment freeze; Charlottesville financial advisor weighs in
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
New park project
Charlottesville approves grant for new recreational area
UVA Strong shirts
UVA Strong T-shirts available now

Latest News

First pediatric flu death reported in Virginia for current flu season
(File)
Virginia’s Crime Commission looks into ways to reduce stoned driving
(STOCK)
Senate passes Respect for Marriage Act, headed to House
Basketball at STAB
STAB boys & girls basketball teams win home openers