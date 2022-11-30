New Directions Center hosting art show

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - New Directions Center is telling the stories of survivors of domestic abuse.

“It’s called ‘Powerful Voices: Stories of Survivors.’ So, they came in and they got stories of domestic violence survivors, and from the stories the art students created artwork to go along with it,” Community Engagement Program Coordinator Joy Ingram said.

The “they” Ingram is referring to are students from James Madison University.

“There’s an art class and communications class that have worked to put this whole thing together,” Ingram said.

Artwork from this event is being auctioned off, with all the funds going towards supporting survivors of domestic abuse. You can view the artwork in the gallery here.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.