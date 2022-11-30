Advertise With Us
McGuffey Art Center holiday show and sale underway

By MaKayla Grapperhaus
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The McGuffey Art Center is kicking off its holiday season with the opening of its annual holiday show and sale.

The building is filled with original art, home goods, prints, ceramics, cards, fiber arts, wearables, jewelry, and more.

This year’s show features art from its members in the Smith and Hallway galleries.

“We have 40 members who are what we call resident members. That means they have their studio in the building, and they’re a major part of what you see here. We also have 20 plus or minus associate members, and they were all welcome to participate in this show too,” McGuffey Art Center artist Bob Anderson said.

The holiday show and sale are open now and runs through December 31st.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

