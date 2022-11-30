Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority discuss 2023 initiatives

Michael Wong, executive director of HRHA said.
Michael Wong, executive director of HRHA said.(WHSV)
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 11:30 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Tuesday afternoon, the Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority joined its Board of Commission to discuss ways to improve its buildings in 2023.

The authority addressed revitalization and affordable housing in the Friendly City.

HRHA approved the issuance of bonds for $11,000,000.

The bonds are for a tax-exempt multi-family construction project based in Richmond and will ultimately bring in money to the authority.

They are also sifting through the application process for bids to revamp some of its affordable housing in Harrisonburg.

Lineweaver Annex is one of the buildings expected to get upgrades.

“We have been meeting with the architect-engineer firms in regards to the construction drawings,” Michael Wong, executive director of HRHA said. “We anticipate not closing the bid date until the end of January.”

Applications for those bids are open until Jan. 30. Others will be closing on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

”Commerce Village II we have went out for architectural engineering services for the development of design,” Wong said. “We have received two forms of bids or proposals for consideration.”

The housing authority also recieved approval from the city for a transportation impact analysis for the Bluestone Town Center development.

“We’ve had multiple meetings with the city staff in regard to our proposed rezoning amendment and application,” Wong said.

This is HRHA’s largest housing project ever.

It would be built near the intersection of Garbers Church Road and Erickson Ave.

The authority will take the proposed development plans to the Harrisonburg Planning Commission in January.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patriots plane at CHO airport.
New England Patriots’ plane lands at CHO
Student Loan Forgiveness
White House intends to extend student loan repayment freeze; Charlottesville financial advisor weighs in
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
New park project
Charlottesville approves grant for new recreational area
UVA Strong shirts
UVA Strong T-shirts available now

Latest News

Trailer Fire in Roanoke
One person hospitalized in Roanoke trailer fire, one dog reported dead
Old Ivy Road Development
Albemarle Co. Planning Commission recommends denying rezoning request for new development on Old Ivy Road
This is BRAFB 12th Giving Tuesday.
BRAFB trying to reach 1M meals for Giving Tuesday
UVA employees from multiple different departments came together for the fundraiser.
UVA Cancer Center holds wreath auction to raise money for patients