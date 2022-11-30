Developer hosts public meeting on Oranda property rezoning

STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The developer seeking to rezone a nearly 100-acre property outside of Strasburg is hosting a meeting on Tuesday night to answer questions from the public about its proposal. Shockey Companies hopes to rezone the property on Oranda Road from Agricultural to Industrial Development.

Shenandoah County Supervisors tabled the rezoning request in October and asked the developer to host the meetings citing confusion and conflicting information coming from the public about the proposal.

A number of people in the county have voiced their opposition to the rezoning request. The developer hopes to address the public’s concerns and clarify points of confusion at the meeting.

“There are concerns that there would be an abundance of traffic. We’ve done a traffic study which has been approved by VDOT. The roadways are capable of handling a tremendous amount of traffic and we’re just not adding that much traffic to the roadway system out there with this proposal,” said Tim Stowe, the developer’s engineer, and the rezoning applicant.

One concern that has been raised by county residents is the lack of public water and sewer connections on the property and the potential toll an industrial development could have on the public water system. The developer has asked the town of Strasburg to connect the property to its water system.

“We need on average, building the type of project that Shockey builds, we’ve estimated that we would need the equivalent of ten residential homes for water and sewer usage, that’s not a lot of water and sewer,” said Stowe.

Another concern that residents have offered is the abundance of sinkholes on the property.

“The state did a study of economic development sites including this one and they didn’t see sinkholes as a problem at all. We don’t either based on the specific study that we performed on the property,” said Stowe.

While the developer has not set plans for the use of the property if the rezoning is approved, Stowe said that it would be consistent with Shockey’s other developments and could have significant benefits for the county.

“We’ve got over 10,000 people a day that out commute out of Shenandoah County, that is they leave the county to go to work somewhere else. We think this is a great opportunity to bring some of those jobs and keep them at home,” he said.

The meeting was held on Nov. 29 in the Strasburg Town Council Chambers. A second meeting will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 7 p.m. at the Shenandoah County Government Center Board Room.

