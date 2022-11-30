The Chris Long Foundation launches EdZone closets

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Chris Long Foundation is providing supplies to students in all six Charlottesville elementary schools.

“After I retired, I wanted to get really entrenched in my hometown,” Chris Long, a former NFL player, said. “This isn’t the biggest city in the world, but it’s a city that can use some help in areas”

EdZone Closets is giving out winter clothes and hygiene products to those in need.

“The closet helps people that don’t have shampoo, toothpaste, clean socks,” Jahka’vius, a student at Venable Elementary School, said. “I know this kid that just moved here and he doesn’t speak English, and that doesn’t have that much stuff. The closet is helping kids to have toothpaste to brush their teeth, and all that stuff that some people don’t have.”

“We’re all about is leveling the playing field, giving kids an opportunity, low-income families an opportunity for upward mobility, for kids to dream bigger than maybe they thought they could dream,” Long said.

Parents and students can go to any teacher or counselor if they want access to items in the EdZone Closet.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.