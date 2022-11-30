Carter Lang grows into elite big man for STAB

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The St. Anne’s-Belfield Boys’ Basketball Team kicked off its season Tuesday night with a 55-point win.

Expectations are high with senior Carter Lang, one of the best big men in the Commonwealth.

Lang is 6′9″, 220 lbs., and has signed his national letter of intent to play at Vanderbilt. He’s got his sights set on getting ready for college hoops and leading STAB to a state title.

“Probably sixth or seventh grade I said I want to play college basketball,” Lang said. “I was looking for one of the best academic schools within a power-five conference.”

Lang has a sweet touch around the basket.

“I’ve always been a good passer. What I’ve been focusing on over the summer is being able to play on the perimeter, being able to expand my game,” he said.

“Carter started purely as a back to the basket big man. Everything was right around the rim. He was block-to-block, and that was his meat and potatoes, and though he doesn’t get away from that, year-to-year he’s worked to stretch to where he can shoot 15-footers, shooting two or three 3′s per game. He can pass on the perimeter, guard on the perimeter. Every year he’s taken a step further and further,” coach said.

Lang had a stellar junior season, averaging 18 points and 15 rebounds. A breakout year, certainly, after having his sophomore season canceled.

“It was definitely hard getting into a gym during covid, so I spent time running in my neighborhood and my coach, Damin Altizer, actually hosted Zoom workouts,” the player said.

“This year it’s his leadership. We’re challenging him to be the leader of the team and the guy who’s talking in timeouts and being a quarterback on the court defensively and offensively,” coach said.

The goal is to lead St. Anne’s-Belfield to a state title.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.