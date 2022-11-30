100-bike donation helps Salvation Army of Staunton exceed Angel Tree goal

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - CMA’s Valley Dealerships gave the gift of bikes to the Salvation Army of Staunton’s Angel Tree program. This helps exceed the goal for the 600 kids who are signed up for this year.

The team’s motivation is providing smiles on Christmas morning.

“I think a lot of us can remember the first time we got a bike and how exciting it was and so we really get behind this event and I think we’ve collected thanks for the community and our team, we’ve collected about 100 bikes.” CMA’s Valley Dealership President Scott Simon said.

This is the fifth year CMA’s Valley Dealerships have hosted a bike drive for the Angel Tree program. Simons also said getting this big of a collection and continuing this tradition this would not have been accomplished without Laura Campbell.

Lt. Kelsey Meredith from the Salvation Army of Staunton said it truly means a lot to the community, especially to all the kids in our community who get to open up a bike on Christmas morning — joy on their face, it makes a difference.

People who still want to donate a bike can do so directly with the Salvation Army of Staunton at 1700 Beverly Street.

The bikes will be delivered to the families very soon.

