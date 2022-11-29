Wednesday Morning Rainfall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Our next wet weather maker arrives late Tuesday night and will last through Wednesday morning. Mainly under a quarter inch of rainfall.

Winds will by gusty. The strongest winds will be over the higher elevations of the Blue Ridge Mountains. That’s where gusts will be up to 50 mph Wednesday!

A few more rain chances ahead.

Tuesday night: A dry evening. Increasing clouds. Rain late and by morning. Lows upper 40s to lower 50s.

Wednesday: Morning rain. A lingering rain shower in the early afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the colder lower 30s.

Thursday: Cooler with mostly sunny conditions. Highs lower 50s. Lows upper 20s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs mid 50s. Lows near 40.

Saturday: Morning rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows upper 30s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Highs mid 50s. Lows near 40.

Monday: Rain showers. Highs mid 50s. Lows near 50.

Tuesday: Rain showers. Highs lower 60s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.