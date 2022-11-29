Advertise With Us
VSP investigating fatal Crash in Rockingham Co.

Virginia State Police (FILE)
By NBC29
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 9:51 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Rockingham County that took the life of a Broadway man.

VSP says the crash happened along the 1030 block of Route 724 around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, November 26. A 2019 Harley-Davidson motorcycle rider crossed a double-solid centerline and collided with a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe.

The rider, 53-year-old Dwain E. Gillispie, died at the scene of the crash. He was wearing a helmet.

The driver of the Tahoe, a 17-year-old male from Rockingham, was not injured. He was wearing a seatbelt.

